Two children killed, six injured in brazen firing on school van in Attock

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz takes notice of the incident and seeks report from DC

Updated On: Thu, 22 Aug 2024 11:50:35 PKT

ATTOCK (Dunya News) - In a brazen attack, assailants opened fire on a school van in Punjab’s Attock district, killing two schoolchildren and injuring six others.

The school van was bound for Surkh village from Dheri Kot village.

Rescue officials shifted the dead bodies and injured to nearby hospitals. The children were between 10 and 12 years.

According to police authorities, the unidentified assailants escaped the crime scene. Police spokesperson informed that assailants might have personal enmity with the driver.

Police have launched investigation and search operation to apprehend the culprits.

CM MARYAM NAWAZ TAKES NOTICE

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has taken notice of the tragic incident and sought a report from the Rawalpindi deputy commissioner.

She directed the officials to provide best possible medical facilities to the injured children.

She expressed her sorrow over the loss of lives and prayed for the grieving family.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari also condemned the heinous attack on innocent children and directed the authorities to bring culprits to justice.



