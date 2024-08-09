Police arrest cleric for allegedly throwing infant daughter in canal, body recovered

The incident took place in Gujrat’s Kharian tehsil

GUJRAT (Web Desk) - The Gujrat Police arrested a local cleric for allegedly throwing her three-month-old daughter into a canal.

The incident took place in Gujrat’s Kharian tehsil.

According to reports, the suspect killed his daughter over disappointment for not having a baby boy.

The police has recovered the body of infant from the canal.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Dinga Police Station, Inspector Mujahid Abbas said that the couple was not on good terms since the birth of baby Zainab.

“On Thursday, Ali Ahmed, 35, took the child and threw her into the canal in front of his wife,” SHO Abbas alleged.

Ali Ahmed is a prayer leader at a local mosque and the couple got married about two years ago.

As per the First Information Report (FIR), the couple exchanged words at the side of the canal when suspect snatched Zainab and through her into the canal.

Later, the suspect was arrested from a bus stop in the village of Amrah, the police said.

A rigorous operation was later launched by the rescue officials to recover the infant.

The officials of Rescue 1122 searched for Zainab over an area of about five kilometres.

The search team used boats and diving gear to find the child’s body.

“Today at around 07:15 am, the dead body of the girl was found floating near Saruki Bridge, about 25 kilometres from the crime scene,” said the rescue officials.