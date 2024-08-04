PTI worker Falak Javed, five accused booked in Azma Bokhari fake video case

Crime Crime PTI worker Falak Javed, five accused booked in Azma Bokhari fake video case

Social media accounts holders also been included in FIR filed by FIA

FIA Cyber Wing has arrested the accused, Muhammad Shafiq

Hassan Toor, Shahabuddin, Asma Tabbasum have been accused in the case

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 04 Aug 2024 12:12:11 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Wing has registered the case against six accused including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker Falak Javed in a fake video scandal of Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari.

The FIR filed by FIA Cyber Wing Lahore mentioned that Falak Javed already disseminated the news about fake videos.

Falak Javed, Hassan Toor, Shahabuddin, Asma Tabbasum, and Muhammad Shafiq have been accused in the case.

FIA has also included the more than 20 users on social media platform, X in the case for uploading and sharing the videos.

Around 10 accounts on Facebook and TikTok have also been included in the FIR.

FIA Cyber Wing has arrested the accused, Muhammad Shafiq from Gujarat in the case .

The initial investigation revealed that the accused Shafiq had been in contact with PTI information secretary Raoof Hassan from the Islamabad office.

There has also been evidence of the accused used to get instruction from the PTI social media secretariat in Islamabad.

Also read: Azma Bukhari awaits justice as LHC seeks response from DG FIA