Lahore: Online taxi driver rapes woman in front of her friend

Police raiding various areas to apprehend accused

Published On: Sat, 03 Aug 2024 10:42:42 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Taxi driver of online ride booking service has allegedly raped a woman in the Sabzazar area of Lahore.

According to the FIR, a woman booked a car from an online app to reach her friend’s house in the New Pully area of Sabzazar.

The driver requested water from the woman and barged into the home. Driver raped woman in front of her friend.

Later on, the parents of the victim arrived on the scene, confronted the driver and let him go to avoid public humiliation and save honour.

Police have registered the case against the driver and started investigating the matter.

Police are raiding various places to apprehend the criminal.

This incident highlights the dire need to stay caution and alert while booking ride and informed your parents and loved ones.