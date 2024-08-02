Lahore: PUBG addiction claims life of young boy

Crime Crime Lahore: PUBG addiction claims life of young boy

Police have started investigation of the incident

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 02 Aug 2024 15:46:51 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - In a tragic turn of events, an 18-year old boy shot himself with a gun while playing popular action game PUBG in Lahore’s Nawab Town.

The boy, Yahya Khursheed, was an aficionado of PUBG.

He took the pistol of his father in his room on Thursday night and accidently, a bullet fired from the pistol and claimed the life of the boy.

Police reached the incident spot swiftly and gathered evidence. Police started investigation of the incident.

A rescue team shifted the dead body to nearby hospital for postmortem to comprehend the cause of the incident.

This grave incident highlights the dire need of parents' invigilation to keep children away from arms and keep an eye on children's activities.

