Criminal killed, another wounded in Nawab Town shootout

One policeman identified as Khalil killed while fighting criminals

Published On: Fri, 10 May 2024 10:34:29 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A policeman was killed and another sustained gunshot wounds in an encounter with a group of criminals in Nawab Town area on Friday.

According to details, a police party conducted a raid on a Nawab Town neighbourhood to arrest some criminals.

On sighting the police team, a band of three criminals fire gunshots, killing a policeman identified as Khalil and injuring assistant sub-inspector Abdul Ghaffoor.

As the police team retaliated, one suspect was killed and another sustained gunshot wounds, while one managed to escape. The deceased suspect was identified as Faisal.

Weapons and ammunition were seized during the raid.

Police authorities said that the criminals were wanted for their involvement in 395 criminal cases.

The injured policeman was promptly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, while the body of the deceased policeman was transported to a morgue for autopsy. Both officers hailed from Pakpattan.

Police are currently conducting raids to apprehend the fugitive suspect.