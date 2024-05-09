Three robbers injured, arrested after 'encounters' in Karachi

Crime Crime Three robbers injured, arrested after 'encounters' in Karachi

Arms, valuables were seized

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 09 May 2024 06:48:36 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Police on Wednesday night arrested three robbers after encounters in different areas of the City, Dunya News reported.

In Ahsanabad, police arrested two robbers when they were injured in an encounter with the law enforcers.

The suspected bandits were identified as Abdul Ghafar and Owais. Looted valuables and weapons were seized from the arrested robbers. Further investigation was under way.

In North Nazimabad, police were informed that two robbers were plundering valuables from motorcyclists on a road.

Personnel of Shaheen Force reached there to arrest them. To see the policemen, bandits opened fire. Police retaliated and inured a robber whereas his accomplice escaped.

The injured robber was arrested. He was identified as Taimoor. Snatched purses, a pistol, bullets, three cellphones and other valuables were seized from the arrested robber.

