Three women among seven arrested in raid on drug peddlers

Published On: Tue, 07 May 2024 05:43:48 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Police on Monday claimed to have busted a gang of drug peddlers by arresting its seven members including three women.

According to DIG Organised Crime Unit (OCU) Imran Kishwar, police busted the biggest drugs peddling gang ‘Jordan Gang’.

Addressing a press conference, he said ringleader Jordan’s identity was hidden and fake, adding faced a lot of trouble and had to work a lot to arrest him.

His real name is Muhammad Ayub, but he would use Jordan as his name in the network.

The network had a fake ID and would smuggle drugs using chocolates.

They also used courier services to snuggle drugs. Over 110-KG weed, 130 vapes, nine CBD vapes have been recovered from their custody, the DIG said.

They smuggled drugs in elite class, schools, colleges and universities.

The arrested suspects were identified as Muhammad Ali, Aziz, Muhammad Nadeem, Samina Iftikhar, Fatima Zahra and Sana.

