IG visits Jhangi checkpost, awards cash prize to brave cops

He appreciated the police personnel for showing courage

Updated On: Thu, 02 May 2024 06:41:05 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) Punjab IG Dr Usman Anwar visited Jhangi police checkpost in DG Khan.

He met the brave policemen who foiled the terrorist attack. Dr Usman Anwar hugged the brave police officials who bravely repulsed the terrorist attack.

IG appreciated the police personnel who showed exemplary courage, determination and bravery in the line of duty.

He gave Rs50,000 each to all the Jawans posted at the checkpost and Rs100,000 each to the injured officials.

IG Punjab inspected the damage caused to police checkpost Hazrat Umar Farooq (Jhangi) due to terrorist attack.

RPO DG Khan and other officers briefed IG Punjab on the incident and the challenges faced by the police.

According to the details, after 02 months, Punjab police once again foiled the terrorist attack of the banned organisation on Jhangi police checkpost in DG Khan on Tuesday night.

According a spokesman for Punjab police, 15 to 20 terrorists took advantage of the darkness of the night to attack from different sides. The terrorists wanted to seize the Jhangi police checkpost and take the posted officials hostage.

The terrorists used rocket launchers, hand grenades, laser light guns and other modern weapons in the attack.

However, the terrorists were forced to flee due to the strong resistance of the policemen and running out of ammunition.