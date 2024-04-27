Young domestic help fatally burnt in Lahore

Crime Crime Young domestic help fatally burnt in Lahore

Police is investigating the case

Follow on Published On: Sat, 27 Apr 2024 14:41:22 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A 10-year-old domestic help has been fatally burnt under mysterious circumstances in Lahore’s Millat Park area.

Police said Zainab, who belonged to Pattoki and worked at the house of Sulaiman, was burnt but she was not transported to hospital for nine hours.

They said girl’s father Ramzan was informed that she had suffered burns but he found her dead in hospital.

Police have arrested the house owner who claimed that the girl died after suffering burns in a cylinder explosion.

Sulaiman said the girl was administered first-aid at home and was taken to the General Hospital when her condition deteriorated. Doctors said the girl was brought dead.

Police said the girl had been tortured to death and her body was torched to conceal the crime. The law enforcers have registered a case against the employer and launched investigation.