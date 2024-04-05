Two citizens killed in robbers' firing during 'encounter' with police

15 citizens have been killed by robbers during Ramazan

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Two persons were killed from the firing of robbers during a skirmish with police in Manghopir here on Thursday, bringing total number of people killed at the hands of bandits to 15 in the month of Ramazan, Dunya News reported.

Police were informed about the presence of three robbers in Manghopir. The outlaws rushed to the area to arrest them.

On seeing police, the bandits opened fire on them and injured two passersby who were shifted to hospital where they succumbed to their bullet injuries.

According to the West Karachi SSP, in the encounter two bandits were injured and later arrested. Their third accomplice managed to escape under the cover of darkness. Police have started his search.



According to sources, on the 3rd of Ramazan, robbers killed a milk seller near Malir Cantt. On the 5th of Ramazan, Farhan was killed in Isanagri by robbers. On the 10th of Ramazan, robbers gunned down Akhtar Masih in Pakistan Bazaar.

Robbers killed a young engineer, Shoaib Shafqat, in Malir Cantt. On 13th of Ramazan, shopkeeper Abdul Rehman was killed by robbers in North Karachi, while on 14th of Ramazan, young Zohaib of Liaquatabad was shot dead by bandits in Sarjani Town.

On the 15th of Ramazan, a woman, Nazia, was killed in the parking lot of Qatar Hospital by a gang of robbers. On the 18th of Ramazan, Ali Rahbar was killed by bandits in Gulistan-e-Johar.

According to the police officials, during the month of Ramazan, 3,300 incidents of street crimes were reported. Six robbers were killed in encounters with police. Around 148 street criminals were arrested and 100 injured.