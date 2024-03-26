Police arrest prime suspect, aides in Faisalabad kite twine incident

A heart-wrenching incident took place at Faisalabad's Novelty bridge last week

CM Maryam Nawaz orders strict action

Kite flying persists despite police crackdown

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) - Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested the prime suspect involved in the tragic incident in which a young motorcyclist fell a victim to kite twine in Faisalabad.

A heart-wrenching incident took place at Faisalabad's Novelty bridge last week where Asif, 22, fell a victim to kite twine, resulting in his death on the spot.

Police claimed that prime suspect Abid, along with his aides, had been arrested by using modern techniques.

The suspects were flying kites on the rooftop of a nearby building when the incident took place.

The burnt material of kite flying was also recovered from the suspects, police claimed.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also visited the family of deceased to offer condolence on Monday. She directed police to arrest the suspects at the earliest.

The casualties related to kite flying, mostly due to chemical-coated twine, have taken place in the last few months despite police crackdown on violators.