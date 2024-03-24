Dozens arrested in raids on kite flyers across Punjab

Kites, reels of cord seized

Sun, 24 Mar 2024 02:54:39 PKT

LAHORE/KASUR: (Dunya News) – In the wake of the killing of a youngster from the string of a kite in Faisalabad and the notice taken by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz of rising incidents of kite-related casualties, Punjab police launched a vigorous crackdown and arrested dozens of kite flyers.

According to police, at least 49 persons were arrested for kite flying and 38 cases registered against those who violated Anti-Kite Flying Act across the province during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for Punjab police said, around 761 kites and 57 metal string wheels were recovered from the arrested persons.

He added since February 26, around 2,257 cases were registered against kite flyers, leading to detention of 2,411 persons.

He said 44,001 kites and 2,027 metallic strings have so far been seized from the arrested violators during the crackdown.

Meanwhile, Kasur police continued its operation against the kite flyers.

B Division police carried out operations in different areas of the City and nabbed 10 kite flyers with a large number of kites and reels of twine.

Kasur DPO has urged the parents to keep their children away from bloody sports like kite flying.

He said violation of Anti-Kite Flying Act will not be tolerated, adding in case of kite flying by children, cases will be registered against their parents.