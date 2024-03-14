Police arrest five suspected robbers in Karachi incidents

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Police arrested five alleged robbers and recovered arms and looted valuables from them in two separate incidents here on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

In the first incident, AVC police tracked down four suspected robbers whereas their two accomplices managed to escape. Valuables and weapons were seized from the arrested bandits.

The law enforcers conducted the operation on information that the outlaws were active in the area and depriving people of their valuables. Police were raiding to arrest the fleeing outlaws.

In Shakarpur, police arrested a robber after an encounter. In an exchange of fire with police, a robber was injured and arrested. He was admitted to hospital.

Police recovered arms and looted valuables from the arrested robber whereas his accomplice managed to escape.

In Azizabad area, a citizen was deprived of his mobile phone. He was talking on his phone while walking on a road when two robbers riding a bike snatched his phone and sped off. Police were investigating.