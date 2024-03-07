Robbers kill another man on resistance in Karachi

Two bandits arrested after encounter

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Another man was killed by robbers on resistance here on Wednesday night, Dunya News report.

Two days ago two robbers killed a student when he attempted to foil their attempt to snatch his mobile in Korangi area.

In Chorangi area two robbers killed a citizen on resistance and fled the scene with the snatched valuables.

Police were investigating. In another incident, a man was shot at and injured by unidentified armed men. Police were investigating to ascertain the reason for the incident.

In Mehran Town, a woman was wounded in the firing of two armed groups. The woman was shifted to hospital.

Police reached the crime scene and launched an investigation. The armed groups fled the scene. Police were conducting raids to track down the fleeing armed persons.

In Landhi area, police arrested two suspected robbers when they were injured in an encounter with police.

The law enforcers were informed about the presence of two robbers in the area. Police reached the area. The outlaws seeing the police party approaching towards them opened fire on them. Police retaliated and injured two robbers and arrested them.

They were shifted to hospital. They were identified as Naseeb and Shaukat. According to police, the suspects were involved in many heinous crimes.