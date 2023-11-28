Live

War in Gaza
War in Gaza

Israel-Hamas truce extended

In-focus

Man stabbed to death, brother injured by roommates

Man stabbed to death, brother injured by roommates

Crime

The suspects attacked the two brothers with knives

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

MURIDKE (Dunya News) - A man was stabbed to death while his brother suffered injuries during a scuffle with their roommates in Muridke on Monday night. 

Zeeshan and his brother Ahmad were sharing a room with the suspects who are yet to be identified. 

On the day of the incident, a clash between them erupted over some issue. During the quarrel, the suspects attacked the two brothers with knives. As a result, Zeeshan succumbed to his injuries on the spot. 

Ahmad was taken to hospital where his condition is stated to be critical. 

The attackers managed to escape. Police reached the spot and started investigation.

 

Related Topics
Crime



Advertisement

Related News