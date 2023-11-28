Man stabbed to death, brother injured by roommates

The suspects attacked the two brothers with knives

Tue, 28 Nov 2023 14:08:42 PKT

MURIDKE (Dunya News) - A man was stabbed to death while his brother suffered injuries during a scuffle with their roommates in Muridke on Monday night.

Zeeshan and his brother Ahmad were sharing a room with the suspects who are yet to be identified.

On the day of the incident, a clash between them erupted over some issue. During the quarrel, the suspects attacked the two brothers with knives. As a result, Zeeshan succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

Ahmad was taken to hospital where his condition is stated to be critical.

The attackers managed to escape. Police reached the spot and started investigation.