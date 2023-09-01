ANF arrests five drug peddlers in countrywide operation

Crime ANF arrests five drug peddlers in countrywide operation

As many as 45 kilogram drugs seized in operations

01 September,2023 02:00 pm

RAWALPINDI (APP) - The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) recovered 45 kilogram drugs while arresting five suspects involved in the drug peddling.

The ANF spokesperson said that 500 ecstasy tablets were recovered from the possession of an accused who was arrested near the Abbasin University Peshawar.

The accused, a resident of Nowshera confessed to supplying drugs to the university students.

In another operation, seven kilogram hashish and five kilogram crystal were recovered from the vehicle intercepted near Motorway Toll Plaza Peshawar. Two suspects who were trying to smuggle drugs from Peshawar to Punjab were arrested during the operation.

In another operation conducted near Kohat Tunnel, six kilogram hashish was recovered. The spokesman further informed that 11 kilogram of hashish was recovered from the Zakh Khel area in Khyber.

Meanwhile, a man was arrested from the Faizpur Interchange Lahore area and ANF recovered 12.6 kilogram opium and 600 grams of hashish from his possession.

In the sixth operation, 1720 grams of Ice was recovered from a parcel recovered at a courier office in Sialkot. Ice concealed in 56 gloves was being smuggled to Australia.

Separate cases were registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, the spokesperson said.