Girl gang-raped by policemen in Faisalabad

Nimra was going with a boy on a motorbike when stopped by the police constables

25 August,2023 12:26 pm

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) - A girl was gang-raped by the policemen in Faisalabad.

The tragic incident took place in the jurisdiction of Police Station Samundri where the girl was gang-raped by three police constables.

According to the details, Nimra was going with a boy on a motorbike when they were stopped by the police constables.

The policemen took the girl to an undisclosed location and assaulted her sexually.

The suspects include police constables Asim, Sohaib and Shujat. All the three policemen were suspended and put behind the bars.

However, police didn’t launch the FIR yet even after 12 hours.

