Alarming 34pc surge in cases exposes Punjab police

Crime Crime Alarming 34pc surge in cases exposes Punjab police

As many as 756,738 cases were registered last year

23 August,2023 07:38 pm

LAHORE (Dunya Investigation Cell) – The number of cases filed by the Punjab police has increased by over 34 per cent.

In 2022, as many as 756,738 cases were registered in Punjab – every month of the previous year saw almost 63,000 cases registered.

Meanwhile, in the first six months of the ongoing year, 83,000 cases were registered every month – from January to June, 503,835 cases were filed.

From January to June this year, there is 11 per cent spike in murder cases, 13 per cent in attempted murder cases, 6 per cent in harassment cases, 10 per cent in kidnapping cases, 62 per cent in kidnapping for ransom cases, 62 per cent in sexual assault cases while 37 per cent increase in cases of social abuse has been recorded.

Similarly, in the first six months of the ongoing year, there has been an 83pc increase in robbery cases, 112 per cent theft cases, 45 per cent cases of violation of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) Section 382, 67 per cent in car and motorcycle theft cases and 114 per cent in cattle theft cases.

According to the statistics released by the Punjab police, in the first six months, 81pc cases were related to the property disputes, nine per cent were related to violation of specific laws and nine per cent belonged to cases filed by an individual against other.

Going back to 2022, 756,738 cases were registered in Punjab.

Read More: Policing in Pakistan - ills and cure



During this year, out ofthe 503,835 registered cases, challan of 217,690 cases had been submitted, while 225,427 are in various stages of investigation and after initial investigation, 26,866 cases have been dismissed while 33,852 are pending due to a lack of information.

Similarly, 41,271 people have been sentenced by courts while accused in 62,012 cases were acquitted by courts.

After examining the different types of crimes in individual cases registered throughout Punjab from January to June this year, 2,556 cases of murder, 4,436 cases of attempted murder, 8,906 of harassment, 12,123 of kidnapping and 46 cases of kidnapping for ransom were registered.

If the cases registered by the Punjab police are examined, out of 282,947 cases related to property, challans of 60,048 cases were submitted to courts and 183,676 cases are still under investigation and 10,135 cases are dismissed after initial investigation.

According to police, out of the 95,669 cases registered for violation of local and specific laws between January and June 2023, the Punjab police have submitted challans for 87,814 cases and 5,599 cases are under investigation with 2,247 cases were dismissed and nine cases are pending due to a lack of information.

Dont Miss: Rape and abduction cases in Punjab soar alarmingly: report



During the first six months of January to June of 2023, according to the Punjab Police, out of the 38,187 cases registered as individuals across Punjab, challans of 14,877 cases have been submitted to the courts and 15,195 cases are still being investigated, with 7839 cases dismissed after preliminary investigation and 276 cases are pending due to lack of information.

Similarly, in the first half of 2023, according to the Punjab Police, out of 87,032 other cases, challans of 54,951 cases have been submitted to the courts and 20,957 cases are still under investigation with 6,645 cases dismissed after preliminary investigation.

According to the statistics released by the Punjab Police, in the first seven months of January to July of this year 2023, 2,222 cases of aerial firing were registered in the province in which 2,858 people were arrested. In the same period, 5,463 cases of gambling were registered in the province and 20,518 people were arrested.

Must Read: Over 10,000 criminals arrested in June from Punjab



In the first six months of year 2023, 11,713 cases of kite flying were registered in Punjab province in which 11,868 people were arrested. In same period, more than 52,000 cases of narcotics were registered in the province while 45,682 people were arrested in these cases. In the period from January to June, 438 kg of heroin, 1,151 kg of opium, 14,858 kg of hashish, and 4,52708 liters of liquor were taken into custody by the Punjab Police from across the province.

During the same period, Punjab Police registered 24,368 cases of illegal weapons and arrested 24,495 people, while 845 Kalashnikovs, 1,578 rifles and 1,834 guns were recovered.

In same period, a total of 378 police encounters took place in the province in which four policemen were martyred and 59 policemen injured. In response, 210 criminals were killed and 299 were arrested.

