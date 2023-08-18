ANF foils drug smuggling bid to foreign country

18 August,2023 03:04 pm

RAWALPINDI (APP) - The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has foiled a major international drug smuggling attempt and recovered over 2.5 tons of drugs.

According to the ANF spokesperson, a large quantity of drugs was recovered during a grand intelligence-based operation conducted in the Basohli area in Turbat.

During the raid, more than 2.5 tons of drugs including 2080 kg hashish, 290 kg heroin and 195 kg ice drug were seized from a house. The Afghan language was also written on the packets of drugs.

The drug was supposed to be smuggled to a foreign country through the sea route.

The ANF officials have started further investigation after seizing the drugs.