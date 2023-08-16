Natural death or torture? 10-year-old maid's video stirs outcry

Crime Crime Natural death or torture? 10-year-old maid's video stirs outcry

10-year-old maid dies of alleged torture

16 August,2023 08:24 pm

KHAIRPUR (Dunya News) - A 10-year-old girl working at the mansion of a faith healer died due to alleged torture.

The video of Nadeem Ali's daughter Fatima, a resident of Naushehro Feroze, has gone viral on social media.

In a CCTV footage obtained from the place, the girl is seen lying on the floor in agony and two women are also present. The girl was alleged buried without postmortem.

Sources say police are also trying to suppress the matter.

Ali said his daughter died due to natural causes. SSP Rohail Khoso, on the other hand, said an inquiry team had been formed under the ASP.

Initial investigation revealed that the girl's death was natural, though doctors said there were signs of blood clotting on the girl's body.

According to the Khairpur SSP, further investigation is going on and legal action will be taken against any person if evidence of death by violence is found.



