One shot dead, two injured at Lahore's Mayo Hospital

Crime Crime One shot dead, two injured at Lahore's Mayo Hospital

Punjab caretaker chief minister orders strict action

13 June,2023 10:44 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A person was killed and two others received serious bullet wounds as rival groups exchanged fire at the emergency ward of Mayo Hospital – one of the busiest health facility in the provincial capital.

According to police, the accused, Boota, opened fire in the hospital to revenge the murder of his son Faqir Hussain.

They said it was Sajid, the victim, who had earlier killed Faqir and injured his younger brother as the result of a clash at a wedding party in Sheikhupura.

Boota had been arrested while also seizing the murder weapon, the police said, adding that the rival parties were relatives.

Taking notice of the incident, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi ordered the Lahore CCPO to submit a report, expressing his anger over the use of fire arms and murder within the top hospital’s premises.

He said no leniency should be shown to the culprits while providing justice to the victim family and taking strict legal action against the killer.

