Policeman injured as outlaws target police-mobile

The policeman received bullet in his foot

12 June,2023 03:03 am

ROJHAN (Dunya News) – In the wake of Police’s grand operation in Kacha area the bandits are now attacking police in isolated incidents in Rajanpur district of Punjab.

Police recently launched a grand operations against the bandits hiding in Kacha area at the border of Sindh and Punjab provinces. Till now Police have been successful to inflict heavy losses to

the bandits and forced them to abandon their sanctuaries.

However, the dacoits are now showing resistance and started attacking Police. As a result a policeman siting in the police van was injured as he received as bullet in his foot. The culprits belonging to the Patt gang fled the scene instantly after the attack.

After the authorities came to know about the incident heavy contingent of Police was dispatched towards the area but the culprits stood successful in evading an encounter.