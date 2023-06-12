Two killed, one injured for resisting robbery on Sunday night

One was killed in Ferozanwala whereas the other in Naudero, Sindh

12 June,2023 03:01 am

SHEIKHUPURA (Dunya News) – A man was killed in Ferozanwala tehsil of Sheikhupura district for resisting robbery during the late hours of Sunday night whereas the other was killed for the same act in Naudero of Larkana district in Sindh.

According to details, a man was killed whereas another was injured in Ferozanwala city for retaliating during robbery attempt. The deceased victim has been identified as Iqbal. Victim was the third person to be shot-dead for resisting robbery in the area within short time span of two days.

Similarly, a man was killed in Naudero city of Larkana district for resisting robbery, the incident occurred in Kot Bhutto village within jurisdiction of Garhi Khuda Baksh Bhutto police station. The youngster identified as Kamran Bhutto was intercepted by the bandits, while upon resisting dacoits shoot the youngster dead without blinking an eye.

Police reached on both crime scene and took the bodies into custody and shifted them to hospital for further legal procedure according to the law. Separate cases of the incidents have been registered and Police claims to have begun investigating the incidents already.