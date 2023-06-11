Three of a family murdered over old enmity in Pakpattan

Three of a family murdered over old enmity in Pakpattan

Police are probing the incident

11 June,2023 12:03 pm

PAKPATTAN (Dunya News) - A man and his two children were killed over old enmity in Pakpattan's Sham Garh village on Sunday, police said.

Ghulam Farid Baloch, his son Saqib and daughter Amina lost their lives in a shooting incident. After receiving an emergency call, a police team arrived at the crime scene gathered necessary evidence and shifted the bodies for autopsies.

Preliminary police investigation showed that the victims were targeted by their rivals.