Three of a family murdered over old enmity in Pakpattan
Crime
Police are probing the incident
PAKPATTAN (Dunya News) - A man and his two children were killed over old enmity in Pakpattan's Sham Garh village on Sunday, police said.
Ghulam Farid Baloch, his son Saqib and daughter Amina lost their lives in a shooting incident. After receiving an emergency call, a police team arrived at the crime scene gathered necessary evidence and shifted the bodies for autopsies.
Preliminary police investigation showed that the victims were targeted by their rivals.