One killed, three injured in tribal dispute

10 June,2023 03:28 am

JACOBABAD (Dunya News) – A man was killed in exchange of fire between two groups in Jacobabad district of Sindh province on Friday.

The incident occurred in Dodpur area of Tehsil Garhi Khero in Jacobabad district when two groups locked horns over a long standing conflict and resorted to firing on each other. As a result a man was killed and three were injured.

Heavy contingent of Police arrived at the scene after the reports of the incident. The authorities also took the body of deceased into custoday and transferred it to hospital along others injured.

Police sources said that the dispute between Banglani, Dahani, Katohar tribes have claimed the lives of 12 persons till now. Investigation regarding the incident have been initiated by Police and they are said to be determined to resolve the conflict and get the culprits punished for transgression of law.