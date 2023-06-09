Three killed in provincial capital on Thursday night

Crime Crime Three killed in provincial capital on Thursday night

All the victims were killed in separate incidents within Lahore city

09 June,2023 03:01 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Three persons including a female were killed in Punjab’s provincial capital during Thursday night.

A girl was assassinated by identified suspects that shot her down in front of the gate of her home situated in Townshio area of Lahore city. The deceased victim was identified as 21 years old Zainab. As the murder was reported Police teams arrived at the scene and transferred the body to hospital after taking it into custody.

In a separate incident, a sister beat his drug-addict brother to death in Shalimar town area of the provincial capital. Reportedly, both the sibling were involved in a brawl when the conflict got intensified as and the girl named Aina killed his brother identified as Hamza by repeated stick strikes. Police have taken the female suspect into custody.

Whereas, a 15years old teenager identified as Yameen was killed in Nishtar colony area while he was playing with a pistol along his friend. The suspect identified as Waseem pointed the gun at Yameen while playing, the gun accidently went off and unfortunately Yameen got into the line of fire. Reportedly the victim received the bullet in head which proved fatal for him. Police have arrested the Waseem who accidently shot his friend.