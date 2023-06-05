Punjab, Sindh lock horns over jurisdiction as two abducted people killed in Katcha area

The controversy surfaces during ongoing operation in the region

05 June,2023 09:16 am

MIRPUR MATHELO (Dunya News) – The death of two abducted persons during the ongoing operation in the Katcha area triggered a new controversy between the Punjab and Sindh police over the jurisdiction issue.

According to sources, the police even refused to assist the injured abducted persons as the two corpses are still lying in the area and decomposing.

The reason is that neither Punjab nor Sindh police are ready to take responsibility of the kidnapped citizens who have been killed. They have been identified as Yaseen of Faisalabad and Ikram of Sargodha.

A video posted on social media highlighted the issue. However, the matter was later resolved as it was established that the crime scene fell into the jurisdiction of the Punjab police. But the area SHO still wants to see the bodies getting rotten.

Mirpur Mathelo is a town located in Ghotki, the northernmost district of Sindh bordering the Rajanpur and Rahim Yar Khan districts of Punjab.

On the other hand, three injured kidnaped persons, in the video, have appealed to the authorities to recover them as the dacoits are ready to free them. Their names are Rizwan (Faisalabad), Sajid Rind (Khanewal) and Waris (Sheikhupura).

The operation is being conducted in Katcha area – the region covering the riverine bed along the Indus River in southern Punjab and upper – as thousands of police officials are trying to remove and eliminate the powerful gangs of dacoits from the region.



