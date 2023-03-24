CTD arrests five terrorists in IBOs across Punjab

Crime Crime CTD arrests five terrorists in IBOs across Punjab

The officials added that 66 suspects have been arrested in 420 combing operation this week.

24 March,2023 11:10 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday arrested five terrorists of a banned organization during operations in different cities of Punjab.

The CTD conducted Intelligence-based-operations (IBOs) in Gujranwala and Dera Ghazi Khan. The arrested terrorists were identified as Abdul Muqit, Abid Waheed, Gul Zaman, Ramzan and Ikram.

CTD officials said explosive materials, suicide jacket making equipment and weapons have been recovered from the possession of the terrorists. The terrorists were arrested after the investigation of 33 suspects.

The officials added that 66 suspects have been arrested in 420 combing operation this week.

