Rangers, police nab key members of robber-gang in Karachi

20 March,2023 11:46 am

KARACHI (Web Desk) – The Rangers and police on Monday arrested five robbers during a joint operation at Qasba Colony area of Karachi.

The Rangers spokesperson said the accused were involved in several robbery incidents in different areas of the provincial capital.

Spokesman added that the arrested suspects included Sulaiman alias Bhai who had been injured in the police encounter and gone to jail, Muhammad Zahoor who was the ringleader of the robber-gang.

The spokesperson further said that the accused Zahoor also used to rent weapons to criminals. He said raids are being conducted to arrest other accomplices of the accused.

