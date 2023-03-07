Okara: Petrol pump fined Rs50,000 for low measurement

Assistant Commissioner raided Shahbaz Petroleum on instructions of Deputy Commissioner

07 March,2023 03:49 am

OKARA (Dunya News) - Assistant Commissioner Okara imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on the petrol pump for low measurement during checking.

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Hanif, the Assistant Commissioner raided Shahbaz Petroleum located on Akbar Road and the petrol pump was fined Rs50,000 for low measurement.

Deputy Commissioner Okara has said that the crackdown against the mafia who looted the people with both hands will continue. He said that such elements did not deserve any concessions. Providing relief to the people is the top priority of the district administration.

