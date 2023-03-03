Police arrest Lahore's 'Gang 102' ringleader in Karachi

Crime Crime Police arrest Lahore's 'Gang 102' ringleader in Karachi

"The accused will be punished according to the law," says the CCPO.

03 March,2023 01:55 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Police claimed on Friday to have arrested the ringleader of Lahore's notorious ‘Gang 102’ in Karachi.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana confirmed the arrest of Gang 102 ringleader Fakhar Zaman, but he didn't share details from which area of the provincial capital he was arrested and when.

The officer added that eight members of the gang had already been captured by Lahore's Gulberg investigation police and raids were being conducted to arrest others in the hiding.

"The suspects will be punished according to the law," said the CCPO.



