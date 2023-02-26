Students '102' gang gets attention after videos surfaced

Case registered on charge of beating a student; four members granted interim bail, say police

26 February,2023 04:11 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A gang of more than 35 students named ‘102’ has got attention on the social media. The gang allegedly tortured many students and the police has also come into action for spreading panic by uploading videos of the beating and a case has been registered.

The case of the 102 gang came to light after the videos uploaded on social media came forward. A case has also been registered on the charge of torturing a student in area of Gulberg police station. City Chief Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore has also taken notice after the situation came to the media.

According to police sources, four members of the 35-member gang were granted interim bail while raids were being conducted to arrest others.

