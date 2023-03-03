Talagang: Children quarrel costs woman's life

Elders also jumped into children’s fight, during fight a woman died after being hit on head, Police

03 March,2023 03:36 am

TALAGANG (Dunya News) - A fight between children took the life of a woman in Sadar police station area of Talagang.

According to police sources, the elders also jumped into the fight of the children and during the fight a woman died after being hit on the head. Police reached the spot, however, the accused managed to flee and a search operation was being carried out for him.

