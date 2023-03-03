Gujranwala: Dacoits' gang, that raped women during robbery, arrested

Gang raped a 13 year old girl again for lodging FIR against them, involved in three more incidents

03 March,2023 01:38 am

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) - Police arrested the gang of three alleged accused who raped women during robbery incidents in Gujranwala.

The arrested three dacoits have been identified as Zeeshan, Sajid and Amir. Zeeshan and Amir are brothers, the police said.

The arrested criminals were involved in rape cases during robbery. A 13 year girl, who was raped by dacoits two days ago, has become victim again by the same gang for lodging an FIR over the incident.

The victim family had lodged an FIR against the dacoits under robbery and rape offences. But the extreme of unlawfulness was witnessed on Thursday when the dacoits again raped the poor victim for lodging the case against them.

Interim Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has taken notice of the incident and has asked a report of the incident from the Inspector General (IH) of Punjab Police. It is also important to mention that it was the fourth incident of rape in Gujranwala within few days. One rape case was reported on February 22, second incident happened on February 26, third rape case was reported on March 1 and it was the fourth case.

Earlier, a group of three dacoits allegedly robbed a family and then gang raped a woman and her daughter in Gujranwala on Tuesday, Dunya News had reported.

Dacoits entered a house in Aroop area of Gujranwala and looted the family of their cash and jewellery, the police told. The dacoits later allegedly tied the men of the family with ropes and raped the mother and her daughter.

