02 March,2023 03:45 am

SAMBRIAL (Dunya News) - The robbers looted Rs500,000 in a robbery in Humbuke village near Sambrial airport in the evening.

The family members told that armed robbers locked the women in a room and looted Rs500,000 in cash along with jewelry. The men of the house were not present at the time of the incident. Later, police also reached the spot and started legal proceedings.