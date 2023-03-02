Sukkur: Police arrest former cop involved in drug peddling

Crime Crime Sukkur: Police arrest former cop involved in drug peddling

Five Kg drugs recovered from accused who was removed from police service on serious charges, police

02 March,2023 03:38 am

SUKKUR (Dunya News) - Sukkur police have arrested a former police officer for drug peddling while drugs have also been recovered from the accused.

The former policeman turned out to be a drug dealer, Sukkur police took action in Naseerabad in the limits of the Site Police Station after the policemen detained the accused on suspicious activities.

According to the police, five kilograms of drugs were recovered from the possession of the accused who has been identified as Ali Sher Khoso. He was removed from the police service some time ago on serious charges like extortion and Iranian oil smuggling.

Sukkur police further said that Ali Sher Khoso was a constable in the police department, a case has been registered against the accused under the Drugs Act at the Site Police Station.

