Crime Crime Hyderabad: Police finds body of 20 year man from flat

Initial investigation indicate suicide, further investigation underway, Police

02 March,2023 03:31 am

HYDERABAD (Dunya News) - The body of a 20-year-old man was recovered from Hyderabad, police said, adding that the post-mortem report was being awaited but apparently the matter appeared to be suicide.

The body of a 20-year-old youth was recovered from a flat near Noor Mustafa Mosque on Hali Road. He has been identified as Usama Omar.

On information the police took the body into custody and shifted it to civil hospital. Hyderabad Police said that according to the initial investigation he committed suicide while further investigation was underway and the facts will be revealed after the post-mortem.

