Karachi: Six year girl's body found after three days in drain

Crime Crime Karachi: Six year girl's body found after three days in drain

Body shifted to Jinnah Hospital for post-mortem; she was raped and tortured to death, initial report

02 March,2023 03:26 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The body of a six-year-old girl, who went missing in Bin Qasim Town, Karachi was found three days later in the drain of the area. The family members protested against the incident and closed the National Highway for traffic for three hours.

A six-year-old girl had gone missing from Bin Qasim Town in Karachi three days ago. The body was shifted to Jinnah Hospital for post-mortem and the initial report has stated that she was raped and tortured to death.

During the protest, protesters burnt tires on the road and blocked both tracks of the National Highway for traffic causing severe traffic jams on the highway. The protesters said the girl's life could have been saved had a timely police action been started.

However, after the police assurance of arresting the suspects within 24 hours the protesters ended the three-hour long protest and the highway was opened for traffic.

