Karachi: Young man shot dead; alleged robber caught by public

Deceased Asif had to take money from Sarfaraz, incident took place over quarrel

24 February,2023 05:27 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A young man was shot dead during a fight in Banaras Pathan Colony area of The City of Quaid while an alleged robber was caught up by public.

According to Karachi police, the incident took place over a quarrel during the transaction of money, the deceased Asif had to take money from a young man named Sarfraz, Asif was called to his house by the accused Sarfraz and shot dead during the quarrel.

Police further said that the accused Sarfaraz has escaped after the incident and the process is underway to arrest him.

In another incident, an alleged robber in Yasinabad area of the provincial capital was caught by the public. According to Karachi Police, the accused was robbing the citizen, on which the citizens caught him and tortured him.

Police added that the alleged robber has been arrested while a pistol and a motorcycle were recovered from his possession.

