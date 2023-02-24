Multan: Shopkeeper shoots robber dead

Shopkeeper opened fire on robbers after three unidentified robbers entered shop at gunpoint

24 February,2023 05:23 am

MULTAN (Dunya News) - A robber was shot dead by a shopkeeper during a robbery near Mal Phatak area of Multan district of Punjab province.

According to Multan Police, three unidentified robbers entered the shop at gunpoint, the shopkeeper opened fire on the robbers, resulting in the death of one robber on the spot while two robbers managed to escape. Police further said that the identity of the deceased robber could not be ascertained yet, Muzaffarabad police reached the spot and started investigation.

