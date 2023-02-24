Chunian: Mother, son killed over long-standing enmity

Unidentified motorcycle borne suspects shot dead mother son going to village on Chunian bypass

24 February,2023 05:21 am

CHUNIAN (Dunya News) - A mother and son were killed over a long-standing enmity in Chunian tehsil of Punjab province while the family members protested demanding the police to arrest the accused soon.

According to police sources, unidentified motorcycle borne suspects shot dead the mother-son on Chunian bypass who were going to their village Mastwal Jaghian on a motorcycle.

Police sources further said that the mother of the deceased has been identified as 50-year-old Asia Bibi and 19-year-old son Ahmed.

On the other hand, he shifted the main city to Chunian and blocked the Changa Manga Allahabad Road and demanded the police to arrest the killers, saying that the opponents have killed seven of our people since 2005, the suspects are proclaimed offenders, whom the police have not been able to arrest so far.

The protesters said that we repeatedly gave CDRs of the accused to the police and told that we are getting threats from the accused, but due to the traditional laziness and incompetence of the police, today the mother and son will be killed in broad daylight, until our suspects are arrested, the bodies will not be handed over to the police.

In this regard, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Chunian said that special teams of police are conducting raids and the accused will be arrested soon.

