Karachi: Layari gang war affiliates arrested

Arrested Saqib alias Chingari and Sikandar shot dead citizen for not paying extortion money, Police

23 February,2023 07:12 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Police has arrested two suspects after an alleged encounter in Layari area of the provincial capital.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Saqib alias Chingari and Sikandar, they shot dead a citizen Danish yesterday for not paying extortion money, Karachi police said. Police further said that the accused belonged to the notorious Layari gang war Wasiullah Lakho/Arsalan Patni group. Police also recovered weapons from the accused.

