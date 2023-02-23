Gujranwala: 12 year domestic worker killed in alleged home violence

Signs of torture visible on body, cause of death will be revealed after post-mortem, Police

23 February,2023 07:10 am

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) - A domestic worker was killed due to alleged violence by the owners in Gujranwala.

Gujranwala police officials told that the body of a 12-year-old domestic worker has been recovered from the house. Signs of torture were also visible on the body but the cause of death will be revealed after the post-mortem, Police said.

