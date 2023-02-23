Chiniot: Police arrest wanted accused

Arrested accused’s accomplice managed to flee in encounter, Police conducting raids for arrest

23 February,2023 03:56 am

CHINIOT (Dunya News) – Police arrest a robber in an alleged encounter in Kot Vasava police station limits of Chiniot.

The robber arrested in the injured condition has been identified as Ishaq while an accomplice of the accused managed to flee during the encounter, Chiniot police told, adding that raids were being conducted to arrest the fled. The arrested accused Ishaq is wanted in several cases.

