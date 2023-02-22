Rojhan: Police successfully rescue five hostages from Kachha area

Crime Crime Rojhan: Police successfully rescue five hostages from Kachha area

Police adopted modern interrogation techniques to track hostages on instructions of DPO Rajanpur

22 February,2023 03:19 am

ROJHAN (Dunya News) - Five hostages were rescued by the police during a successful operation in Kachha area.

A joint search operation was conducted by the Police and elite force in the Bangla area of Rojhan during which the police rescued five abducted persons Asif, Gohar, Mushir, Haji and Kalu.

On the instructions of DPO Rajanpur the Bangla Achha Police adopted modern interrogation techniques to rescue the hostages to track them down and rescue, Rojhan police spokesman said.

Police spokesman told that the family members and relatives of the rescued paid tribute to the Police Station Bangla Achha on the recovery of the five hostages.

