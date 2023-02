Karachi: Man kills two alleged robbers

Mobile phones, motorbikes recovered from possession of slain robbers, SP Gulshan Iqbal

22 February,2023 03:12 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Two alleged robbers were killed in firing by a civilian in Aziz Bhatti Town.

According to SP Gulshan Iqbal Muhammad Kamran, several mobile phones and motorbikes have been recovered from the possession of the two slain robbers. Police are investigating the incident further.