Islamabad: Man killed in personal enmity

35-year resident of Swabi was injured in firing at Qatar Visa Medical Center in Sector G-6

22 February,2023 03:09 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - In Islamabad a civilian was killed as a result of personal enmity while the suspects managed to escape.

Naseer Ahmed, a 35-year-old resident of Swabi, was injured in a firing incident at Qatar Visa Medical Center in Islamabad's Sector G-6.

The firing took place due to personal enmity while the suspects managed to escape. Aabpara police station shifted the injured to a hospital while a search has been launched for the accused.

