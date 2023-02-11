CTD Punjab arrests nine terrorists of banned outfit

The department registered 10 cases against them.

11 February,2023 03:40 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested nine terrorists associated with a banned outfit during intelligence based operations (IBO) in several districts of the province.

CTD officials said explosives, suicide jackets, hand grenades, detonators and other weapons were recovered from the nabbed terrorists. The department also registered 10 cases against them and was conducting further investigation.

The arrested terrorists include Affan, Kashif, Jawad, Saqib Ilyas, Sabz Ali, Dawood Shah and Ahmad Jan. Officials further said at least 564 combing operations were held in the current week and 94 suspects were arrested.