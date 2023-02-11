Karachi: 6-year-old shot dead near Qayyumabad

Six year boy was hit with blind bullet sitting inside of car

11 February,2023 05:12 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A six-year-old boy was shot dead near Qayyumabad area of the provincial capital. Abdul Rauf, the father of the deceased child Abdul Ghani, said that he was driving a high roof and his son was sitting in the back seat of the car.

The boy's father further said that the injured son was brought to the hospital in a car but he could not recover. On the other hand police officials said that the child Abdul Ghani who was killed in the firing was going home with his family in a high roof car when he was hit by a blind bullet on the way.

Suddenly there was a sound of fire and the bullet hit the child from an unknown direction, the police said. The body was shifted to the hospital.

